Kyrie Irving Ruled OUT against Sacramento Kings

Before the Brooklyn Nets' four-game west coast road trip, there was plenty of uncertainty about whether Kyrie Irving will rejoin the team on the road. Instead, Irving will remain suspended for Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings - the third game of the four-game trip.

While the suspended guard has been away from the team, multiple Nets have disclosed that Irving's spirits are high. Some of his teammates - Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton, and Royce O'Neale - also explained they have been talking with Irving and relaid the guard's excitement to return to the hardwood when that time comes.

"His spirit is high," said Durant on Irving. "'[He's] looking forward to playing again. You know, [Irving], he's a gamer. He loves to play. Hopefully, all this stuff is over with, we can move past it and get him back on the floor soon."

"Yeah, his spirits are up, just trying to navigate through everything," said Claxton after Nets practice Friday afternoon. "I heard he's not playing [against Lakers], which is unfortunate, but, you know, whenever he gets back, we'll get him back into the swing of things."

After the Nets practice Friday, O'Neale was hoping Irving returns to the team at some point during the four-game road trip so the Nets can build more chemistry.

“Hopefully," O'Neale said. "We just want everybody to come back together and have the team continue to keep building chemistry and keep moving forward.”

Outside of Irving, the Nets are relatively banged up and filled with question marks heading into Tuesday's matchup in Sacramento.

Nic Claxton (left eye contusion) and Seth Curry have been ruled probable against the Kings. Ben Simmons (left back soreness) and Yuta Watanabe (lower back contusion) are questionable. TJ Warren (left foot) and Alondes Williams (G League assignment) are out.