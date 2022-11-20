Kyrie Irving Speaks on Learning the Power of his Platform

The Brooklyn Nets have reinstated suspended superstar guard Kyrie Irving from the team-imposed suspension. Irving, who spoke to the media for the first time since being suspended and reinstated, delivered his deepest apology and explained the biggest learning lessons from his social media controversy.

Irving stood in the press conference room at the Nets training facility and apologized for his actions, which included sharing a link to a film that contained antisemitic tropes to his social media accounts.

The guard began his 14-minute press conference by expressing his remorse, how he should've handled things differently, and how he doesn't hold any hate towards any specific groups of people.

"I just want to offer my deep apologies to all those who are impacted over these last few weeks, specifically my Jewish relatives, my black relatives, you know, all races and cultures," said Irving Sunday morning. "I feel like we all felt the impact. And I don't stand for anything close to hate speech, or anti-Semitism, or anything that is anti- going against the human race. I feel like we all should have an opportunity to speak for ourselves when things are assumed about us. And I feel it was necessary for me to stand in this place and take accountability for my actions because there was a way I should have handled all this.

"And as I look back and reflect, when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or felt hurt by what I posted. That wasn't my intent at all. I meant no harm to any person, any group of people."

Among those in attendance for Irving's press conference were Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks, NBA Players Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio and his agent Shetellia Riley Irving, who is also his stepmother. In his press conference, Irving commonly stated learning the power of his platform and 'the impact it can cause if it is not taken care of the right way.'

"I will just refer back to where the focus is on the press conference. It should have been on the first day that I was dealing with all this, just being here for all those who felt like this was antisemitic. I should have clarified that I’m not antisemitic. I am not anti-anything when it comes to the way I live my life. The learning lesson for me was the power of my platform and the impact it can cause if it is not taken care of the right way," Irving stated.

The Nets superstar guard has a combined 22.5 million social media followers across his personal Twitter and Instagram accounts - the platforms where Irving posted the controversial link. The chaos that followed his actions ultimately resulted in the Nets organization handing him the team-imposed suspension - a suspension that stretched eight games.

Irving provided a lengthy response when he was asked whether he agrees with the film's - the film he promoted on his social media accounts - overall crux.

“That was the intent when I was watching the movie, was to have a deeper understanding of my family heritage and where I come from,” Irving said. “And when I said I meant no harm, I meant that. To learn about the lost tribes of Israel, to learn about black history in a way where it’s not degrading anyone else’s history is important to me. And I want to stand on that truth of acknowledging the fact that I’m proud to know where I come from, and I’m still figuring it out as a 30-year-old man.”

Just hours after the organization suspended Irving, the guard took to his personal Instagram to deliver his first apology on the matter. He was asked by local reporters why he apologized then instead of doing so in two separate media sessions prior to the suspension.

"I was rightfully defensive. Like that there was an assumption that I could be anti-semitic, or that I meant to post the documentary to stand side by side with all the views of the documentary that I was defensive initially, you know, how can you call someone an antisemite when you don't know them? How can you call it you know, call their family out on things that we don't have a track record of?

"I have no track record of anything like that. So for me to react that way, It was human, and I had to give myself some grace and give myself some time to go back home and reflect and I just started, you know, really digging deeper into my family and talking with those that are Jewish and they felt hurt. And then I had some outside conversations with other Jewish individuals. And they were hurt as well. And it could have been for different reasons. You know, it wasn't that they thought I was anti-semitic, but there were things in the documentary that they necessarily didn't want to see or didn't want to have attributed to the Jewish faith. So, to be generalized in society is one of the worst things we could do. And so, you know, I didn't want to generalize — harmfully — any Jews, and it ended up being attached to my name and I felt defensive, but initially, you know, when you're dealing with that emotion, I think you got to let it out.

"And I did and there were some things that were misinterpreted and misunderstood. And those comments in the press conference, all I was meaning to say is that I stand strong with the people I come from, you know, they give me an offer me a very unique understanding of this world. And, you know, I just got the consequences of something that is a conversation that's bigger than me. Clearly."

During the start of his suspension, the Nets laid out a list of remedial tasks that Irving was required to complete in order to return. One of those tasks was to meet with Jewish leaders. Irving explained how the meetings helped him offer 'some clarity on a deeper understanding of what is going on.'

"Dealing with different people within the Jewish community has offered me some clarity on a deeper understanding of what is going on and the impact that was made and the hurt that was caused. That’s why I’m here apologizing. I thought it was necessary in my heart to extend the olive branch invitation not just to the Jewish community but all races in our world that I’m here to listen and I'm here to stand with you against any issues that may be plaguing your community. This fight is much bigger than myself and I’m not alone in this. I know all those that share the same alignment of seeing a more peaceful world are with me on this. So, what I’ve been able to learn is to sit back and reflect and have a conversation."

The apology was part of the list of the reported requirements as well. Irving expressed his disappointment that the requirements had been made public.

“Let’s clarify the list because I think it was inappropriate the way it was released and it somehow pinned me in the corner as if I was guilty of something. As if I was an antisemitic person, this label was placed upon me."

Irving has completed the multiple tasks needed to be reinstated by the organization, he's available for Brooklyn's Sunday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. In a statement, the Nets organization expressed their pleasure for how their 30-year-old guard went about the process.

"Kyrie [Irving] took ownership of his journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community," the Brooklyn Nets said in a statement. "We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way."