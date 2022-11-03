Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets practice Thursday morning. Irving did not apologize for his controversial social media posts about a film based on a book that features antisemitic tropes.

"I take my responsibility for posting that," Irving said following Nets practice in Industry City Thursday morning. "Some things that were questionable in there, [are] untrue. Like I said the first time you guys asked me when I was sitting on that stage [Saturday], I don't believe everything that everybody posts. It's a documentary. So I take my responsibility."

Irving's latest comments come an hour after NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, in a statement, he was "disappointed" how the Nets guard "has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize." The Commissioner's statement ends with him disclosing he plans to meet with Irving in person next week.

Irving, who spoke to reporters for six minutes Thursday morning, was asked if he had any antisemitic beliefs. Similar to Saturday's answering, he did not answer the question directly.

"Again, I'm going to repeat it. I don't know how the label becomes justified because you guys ask me the same questions over and over again," Irving stated. "This is not going to turn into a spin-around cycle. I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walls of life and embrace all walks of life. That's where I sit - I can not be antisemitic if I know where I come from."

The Nets and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a joint statement announcing donations - Irving and the team will each donate $500,000 toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities - Wednesday night. In the statement, Irving went on to say ...

"I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day. I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light."

In his latest comments Thursday morning, Irving declined to directly answer whether he met with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). He claims, 'we handled it.'

"I was informed that they wanted to have a meeting, and we handled it," Irving stated.