Inside The Nets
Top Stories
News

Late Turnover Makes Nets Come Up Short Against Heat 116-113

Eric Webb

The Nets let a close one slip away against the 4th seed Heat when they fell 116-113 Saturday night at the American Airlines Arena. They are now 0-3 on their current road trip and are in danger of finishing it winless unless they can pull off an upset against the Celtics or Grizzlies before returning to Barclays Center.

USATSI_14120659_153628568_lowres

This was a hard fought game for Brooklyn, but in the end an untimely turnover and their inconsistencies are what cost them the victory.

After an inbound pass and the score being 115-113 with 9.1 seconds left to go in the fourth Brooklyn ran a play for Joe Harris to shoot a three-pointer to go for the win, but the ball never made to him. With 1.7 left on the clock the ball slipped out of Spencer Dinwiddie’s hand, resulting in the turnover. The Nets then had to foul Goran Dragic, where he would hit one of two free throws to seal the deal.

“We had a drawn out double screen away for Joe. Obviously they switched everything…so I was going to throw it to Wilson,” said Dinwiddie. “Technically [it was the] right read, [but] errant pass on my end. So I take full responsibility for that.”

Putting things into perspective, despite this mistake Dinwiddie did a lot for this team tonight, getting a double-double with 25 points and 12 assists. Without him it wouldn’t be this close of a game.

As mentioned though the team’s inconsistencies played a role.

In the first half Brooklyn only shot 41.9% from the field and 27.3% from deep, and they only had one player score in double digits in Dinwiddie dropping 10.

In the second half the Nets bounced back shooting 51.2% FG and 45.5% 3FG. They also dished out 18 assists (they had 30 tonight) and had three players score in double digits (Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince and Joe Harris).

With Miami clicking on both sides of the ball though, especially with that defense late in the game, it was too much for Brooklyn to handle.

Kendrick Nunn led the way for the Heat with 21 points.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nets Fall 141-118 To Struggling Hawks

Nets Fall 141-118 To Struggling Hawks

Eric Webb

Nets Fall to Wizards 110-106 As Beal Drops a Quiet 30

Levert drops 34, but Nets still fall short against struggling Wizards

Eric Webb

by

Ct33

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob: Kevin Durant Leaving "Made No Sense To Him"

Golden State boss discussed KD's free-agency during wide-ranging interview with 95.7 The Game.

Rob Lep

by

Ct33

Nets Fall to Magic Again 115-113

Strong fourth quarter from Magic helps them take down Nets

Eric Webb

Nets Blowout Hornets 115-86 On the Road After Disappointing Loss to 76ers

Luwawu-Cabarrot goes off for 21 in Nets rout of Hornets

Eric Webb

Lep: Nets Fans Should Be Happy Kyrie Irving Is Out For The Season

The 2019-20 season was never about winning championships. It was a waiting year until superstar Kevin Durant returns from his torn achilles injury.

Rob Lep

Nets Fall 112-104 to 76ers to Finish Season Series 1-3

Brooklyn goes cold in overtime, falls to 76ers

Eric Webb

Kyrie Irving reportedly set to undergo shoulder procedure and expected to miss extended period of time

The Nets point guard could potentially miss the remainder of the season.

Rick Laughland

Kyrie Irving to see shoulder specialist as injury lingers for Nets PG

Nets nation is holding its collective breath.

Rick Laughland

Will Dinwiddie Take Home The Taco Bell Skills Challenge Trophy While Representing Brooklyn?

Dinwiddie tries to take home second trophy in All-Star 2020 Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Eric Webb