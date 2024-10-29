Latest Bleacher Report Mock Draft Sees Nets Draft Cooper Flagg
The Brooklyn Nets, now 1-2 through their first three games, are still expected to finish with the worst record in the NBA. This means that the race for Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is looking to be in Brooklyn's favor.
Flagg has been building hype for years and has continued to be dubbed the best player in his class. He's been compared to players like Andrei Kirilenko, Jayson Tatum, and Scottie Pippen due to his two-way abilities.
Bleacher Report's latest NBA mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman sees Flagg going No. 1 to the Nets once again. The draft has been updated after Duke played its latest exhibition game against Arizona State, winning 103-47. Flagg finished with nine points while shooting 3-for-9 from the field.
The gradual improvement he's demonstrated remains encouraging, particularly for a player who already has special physical traits, IQ, and competitiveness for translatable play-finishing, passing, and defense," Wasserman said.
"Regardless of what percentage Flagg shoots from three or how many turnovers he commits while trying to make plays, he's poised to deliver an adequate amount of ball-handling skill and shotmaking diversity to satisfy scouts hoping for a top option that an offense can run through."
Other notable players consistently finding themselves at the top of mock drafts include Rutgers freshmen Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, Baylor freshman VJ Edgecombe, and French point guard Nolan Traore.
It seems Brooklyn will compete with similar Eastern Conference opponents for the No. 1 overall pick. The Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons join the Nets in the top four of Wasserman's mock draft.
