LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant's Performance vs. Hornets

Opponents for many years, including twice in the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant and LeBron James have had some great battles. The two superstars delivered incredible performances against one another in both the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals, and were arguably the two best players in the world during that time.

On Saturday evening, James sent out a Tweet reacting to Durant's performance vs. the Charlotte Hornets:

Durant has been on a dominant stretch lately, and the Nets have needed it. With Ben Simmons hurt and Kyrie Irving suspended, Durant is the lone star on this team, and needs to be dominant if they are going to win games.

It has been a rough start to the season or the Nets both on and off the court, but the play of Durant has been the one constant. Continuing that on Saturday night vs. Charlotte, Durant drew high praise from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The Nets have a very uncertain future right now, with both Kyrie Irving's situation and their head coaching vacancy looming over the organization. It will be tough for them to turn this season around, but Durant definitely has the ability to win them games on any given night.

Continuing to perform, even in the absence of his co-stars, Durant has impressed many around the league, including long-time opponent LeBron James.

