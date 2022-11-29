LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant’s Performance vs Magic

No pun intended, but Kevin Durant had a magical night against the Orlando Magic. Durant was absolutely unstoppable against the Orlando Magic, so much so that LeBron James had to tweet about it before his own game against the Indiana Pacers.

"KD NOT NICE," LeBron James said on Twitter.

If you look at Kevin Durant's numbers against the Orlando Magic, there was nothing nice about what he did to them. Durant put up 45 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. He did all of that on a highly efficient 19/24 shooting from the field and 3/5 from three - he legitimately shot 79/60/100 from the field.

The Brooklyn Nets still have some work to do in order to be a winning team, but they're back at .500. For as horrible as the Nets have started the season, they're only 2.5 games away from the third seed and 1.5 games away from the fourth seed. It's always easy to overreact to the start of the season, but it's always worth noting that it's early and that no one is really running away with the conference besides the Celtics and the Bucks.

The one thing that the Nets need to start improving on though, is getting more help outside of Kevin Durant. This team will need some legitimate depth as the season progresses, otherwise, they may have the same result as last season.

