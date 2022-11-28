LeBron James Shares High Praise For Seth Curry

The Brooklyn Nets started the year without Seth Curry, as the sharpshooting guard was dealing with an injury. Now with Curry back in the rotation, Brooklyn has been reminded of just how impactful he can be. Having made a name for himself in this league, Seth Curry is no longer just the brother of Steph Curry. Fans in Brooklyn know this, and so does Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

In a Tweet on Sunday afternoon, James shared some high praise for Curry, as the guard helped lead Brooklyn to a win over the Trail Blazers.

Pouring in 29 points, Curry led the way for a Nets team that is in need of wins. Having struggled to start the year, Brooklyn is playing catch up. With the drama they have dealt with over the last several months, and specifically the last few weeks, the team is hopeful that focus can once again be on basketball going forward.

Seth Curry is a big part of what the Nets hope to accomplish this season, and his play since returning from injury has been solid. LeBron James took notice, and sent out a Tweet with some high praise for Curry. Having competed against his brother on the biggest stage, James is familiar with the Curry family, and is a fan of Seth's game.

Related Articles

Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Yuta Watanabe: The Nets non-guaranteed wing becoming one of the NBA's top shooters