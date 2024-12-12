Lewis: 'Don't Expect' Nets to Send Offer for Jimmy Butler
Fear not, Brooklyn Nets fans. You're safe from being subjected to another blockbuster trade for an expensive superstar.
Amid a 12-10 start for the Miami Heat, the franchise has expressed a willingness to deal its leader, Jimmy Butler.
Brooklyn had been tabbed as a possible landing spot for the 35-year-old before the 2024-25 NBA season's commencement, but will not be in the running for an in-season deal per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
"Butler has shown interest in coming to the Nets in the past, and a source close to the situation told The Post that is still very much the case," Lewis wrote. "But after diving headfirst into a rebuild, Nets general manager Sean Marks isn’t believed to be interested in giving up assets he so assiduously collected."
While the insider's piece was regarding a Butler pairing, it's likely the same logic can be applied to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lewis' declaration that Marks isn't "interested" in dealing future draft capital essentially kills any buzz of the Nets striking a blockbuster trade this season.
And that's a good thing.
Brooklyn must rebuild from the ground up. Overhauls cannot be rushed; they take time. The Philadelphia 76ers (whether it's considered successful to this point or not) coined the phrase "trust the process" many years ago for a reason.
This decision is in the best interest of the Nets' future, as every decision going forward should be made with in mind.
