Lewis: Nets 'Not Giving Anyone Away,' Want First-Rounder for Schröder
As the Brooklyn Nets enter the middle of their five-day "mini-bye," more information is beginning to surface around the franchise's potential first trade of the 2024-25 campaign.
Yesterday, Forbes' Evan Sidery revealed Cam Johnson's trade market is "significant." Today, the New York Post's Brian Lewis provided an update regarding Dennis Schröder.
"With the Nets committed to a rebuild, they were projected to have the worst team in basketball — and the catbird seat for the lottery," Lewis wrote. "Instead, Schröder's leadership has them squarely in race for the play-in — and teams around the NBA inquiring about the veteran floor general’s services."
The 31-year-old point guard is amid a career resurgence in his second season with the Nets, posting averages of 18.6 points and 6.5 assists per game. The former is Schröder's highest mark in five years, while the latter is a career-best.
"But the Nets’ demands for Schroder won’t be low, likely including a first-round pick," Lewis continued.
The insider went on to add that a source told The Post Brooklyn "isn't giving anyone away."
While it would likely hurt Nets fans to watch Schröder, who clearly has a massive impact on the floor, depart, that decision would be made with the future in mind.
Brooklyn is far from the worst team in basketball, but it is just 5.5 games ahead of the 15th-seeded Washington Wizards. If General Manager Sean Marks wishes to seek a top selection in this year's draft, the teardown must continue.
And that may start with dealing Schröder, but only for the right price.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.