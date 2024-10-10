Nets Trade Rumors: Lakers Looking to Add Another Center
Even though the 2024-25 NBA preseason just started, the trade buzz around the league doesn't stop. The Brooklyn Nets will always be involved in trade rumors right now due to being a rebuilding team with veterans that other teams want. One report that came out today suggests that Brooklyn may be a team involved in a trade sooner rather than later.
Shams Charania of ESPN recently went on NBA Today to talk about the Los Angeles Lakers. Sources tell ESPN that the team is looking to acquire another center.
The Nets' best center, star big man Nic Claxton, was rumored to leave the team in free agency this past summer. Fortunately, Brooklyn was able to bring him back on a four-year, $97 million contract. Because of this, Claxton wouldn't be able to be traded until Dec. 15.
However, the Nets have other centers teams may be interested in. Day'Ron Sharpe averaged 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game last season, and with the right opportunity could thrive in a backup role.
Additionally, despite not being considered a true center as he plays the power forward position, Noah Clowney is still big at 6-foot-9, and averaged 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in his rookie season. Given 16.1 minutes per game and appearing in just 23 games last season, Clowney wasn't given much of an opportunity so he could thrive in a backup role similar to Sharpe.
Clowney's unlikely to get traded, as he's a part of the Nets' young core, but for the right package, any trade can happen.
