© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart Reacts to Ime Udoka to the Nets Report

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is not happy about Ime Udoka reportedly joining the Brooklyn Nets
While Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks refuted the reports that the team had settled on Ime Udoka as their next head coach, the former Boston Celtics lead man is widely expected to replace Steve Nash. In a recent interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared his feelings on this potential development.

"[Ime's] name got slandered and slaughtered and it was ‘He’ll probably never coach again.' And a couple months later he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals. It’s tough. It makes no sense," Smart said.

Smart admitted players on the team wish Udoka was still there, saying, "Obviously, we wish he was here. We have no control over that. It definitely sucks. I guess it was deemed that whatever happened was enough for him not to be the coach here, but I guess not enough for him [not] to be a coach anywhere else, obviously."

While nothing has been finalized yet, there will be some serious questions the Nets must answer if they do end up hiring Udoka. With reports of the partnership surfacing just minutes after Nash was fired, it is obvious the Nets were in contact with Udoka while Nash was still employed, and while Udoka will still suspended from the Celtics.

The entire situation is odd, and Marcus Smart joined his teammate Jaylen Brown as one of the latest Celtics to share thoughts on it all.

