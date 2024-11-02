How Likely Is a Giannis Antetokounmpo-Nets Trade?
The Brooklyn Nets have found themselves in trade rumors early in the season. As the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to start the season with a 1-4 record, rumblings of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade have come up with the Nets being linked to the future Hall-of-Famer.
CBS Sports' Bill Reiter first reported the growing belief that Antetokounmpo could force his way out of Milwaukee. As that has come up, it's rumored that the Nets and Miami Heat would be preferred destinations.
The Nets, who are now 3-3 after a major win last night against the Chicago Bulls, are exceeding everyone's expectations to start the season. They have a budding star in Cam Thomas, along with plenty of veteran talent. If Antetokounmpo wants out, how possible would a trade be?
Brooklyn certainly has the draft capital to make a comfortable offer. After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in June, the Nets now have ten potential first-round picks from 2025 to 2028. The team can throw in a plethora of picks and still have enough capital as insurance.
In terms of players to give up, no player should be off limits. Antetokounmpo isn't an 'old' player. The Greek Freak is 29 years old, and his contract has a player option for the 2027-28. A trade would mean he's locked in for at least another two or three years, posing no risk for an immediate exit.
The only issue is that Brooklyn doesn't have a better roster than most NBA teams, including ones that could be in play for Antetokounmpo. It's one flaw, but it's a major one that makes a trade to the Nets unlikely, at least for the near future.
It's also important to note that the regular season just started, and although the Bucks are struggling, anything can change. If Milwaukee starts to get hot and finds itself back to where it should be, which is title contention, Antetokounmpo trade rumors will die down.
