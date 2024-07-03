Mock Trade: Brooklyn Nets Deal Veteran to Eastern Conference Contender
As the Brooklyn Nets continue to navigate their offseason, it's expected that multiple veterans will be traded, including forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
Brooklyn has been left with many draft picks after agreeing to deal Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks before free agency started. They can accumulate more if they decide to move off of Finney-Smith, a valuable player to a contender.
The Philadelphia 76ers, despite just signing Paul George, still have cap space before moving into the first apron, due to the majority of their roster entering free agency. Buddy Hield and Nic Batum are among these players on the market who have been signed by another team, which leaves Philly enough space to comfortably sign PG to a max contract.
Even after re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr. and bringing in Eric Gordon, the 76ers could use some more veterans to bolster their bench. Finney-Smith is one of the best 3&D players in the NBA, showcasing his impact with the Dallas Mavericks and continuing to shine with the Nets. Due to Brooklyn's rebuild, they'd likely trade him for young assets.
Nets receive: Paul Reed, 2026 first-round pick (unprotected), 2028 second-round pick (via DET)
76ers receive: Dorian Finney-Smith
Finney-Smith's stats don't necessarily make him as valuable as other NBA vets, however, his impact became evident after being dealt to the Nets in the Kyrie Irving-Dallas Mavericks trade. Dallas's defense plummeted after DFS was traded, and this season his defense was still critical, being able to guard any position on the floor.
If the trade were to happen right now, both teams would be hard-capped under the first apron, but the Nets would save around $7 million in yearly salary, as Paul Reed is making about half of Finney-Smith's AAV.
While Reed is a solid, 25-year-old center, Philly's unprotected 2026 first-round pick is the real prize. The 76ers are going all in by signing George to a four-year deal, so they should be desperate for talent to surround their core of PG, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid. Finney-Smith fixes a lot of defensive holes, and gives them a little more talent to make them a contender.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.