Mock Trade: Nets Deal One of Their Vets For Youth
Not too long ago, the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic were in opposite positions. The Nets, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, were one of the contenders coming out of the Eastern Conference, while the Magic were constantly finding themselves in the lottery, looking for talent to develop.
Now, the positions have flipped. Orlando is coming off of a season in which their young core made the playoffs for the first time since 2020. On the other hand, Brooklyn just started a rebuild of their own, after hoarding draft picks from the Knicks and Rockets. However, the Nets still have a few veterans that should be traded in the coming weeks.
Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson don't fit the Nets' plan as they enter a rebuild. The Magic, on the other hand, just signed 31-year-old Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in hopes of bringing a veteran presence to their locker room. If they want to capitalize on experienced talent, it would be worth considering trading for Finney-Smith or Johnson.
Finney-Smith is a more attractive piece for Orlando, considering he's a more versatile defender. DFS can guard one through five while thriving as a spotup shooter in his offensive role. He'd be a great bench piece and veteran presence for a team looking to capitalize on their recent success.
Nets receive: Anthony Black, Jett Howard
Magic receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Future First-Round Pick
You could argue that either team is giving away a piece too valuable for the return. The Nets have one of the better 3-and-D players in the league, who can contribute mightily to a contender, while the Magic have two lottery picks with great potential.
Because these are players on the opposite spectrum of an NBA career, and they hold different senses of value, the trade is a win-win for both sides. Black and Howard weren't getting much time on a team pushing for the postseason, and as the Magic move out of their rebuild, DFS is a better fit who would play significantly more minutes than the two. Orlando also gets a future first-round pick to use in later trades to improve the roster.
Brooklyn gets two players who can find time to develop in a new system focusing on just that. Black and Howard are tall, athletic guards with great upside, and they would be the faces of a young Nets core, highlighted by Cam Thomas, Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney, and Dariq Whitehead.
