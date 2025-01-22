Mock Trade: Nets Trade Cameron Johnson to East Playoff Contender
As the NBA trade deadline sits just over two weeks away, the noise surrounding what the Brooklyn Nets will do with Cameron Johnson has intensified. The league, not just Nets fans, is seemingly waiting to see whether or not Johnson gets moved, and if so, what team.
The Nets are reportedly asking for two first-round picks in exchange for the veteran forward, who is averaging a career-high 19.4 points on 49.1% shooting from the field and 41.9% from three. Although his stats may be a bit inflated due to playing for a rebuilding team, the veteran has been incredibly efficient on both sides of the floor and can fit into any role while providing years of playoff experience.
One team that could be in play for Johnson is the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks, sitting at 22-20, are just outside of the Play-In Tournament as they hold the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. There were questions this past offseason on whether or not star point guard Trae Young would be traded, but it seems that Atlanta is now trying to maximize his time with the team.
Johnson would provide that scoring boost, as the Hawks rank 18th in offensive rating (111.7). They desperately need a scoring boost and a player like Johnson would move them further above .500.
Hawks receive: Cameron Johnson
Nets receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2025 first-round pick (unprotected via LAL), 2028 first-round pick (top-5 protected)
The move would give the Nets exactly what they want, which is two first-round picks. The Lakers' 2025 first-round pick is expected to fall within the middle or backend of the top 30. However, it adds to the Nets' already-lucrative stash of draft picks, specifically for 2025.
The 2028 selection would be lightly protected, which is why Brooklyn would take on Bogdanovic's contract. The guard has two guaranteed years left on his deal, with a team option for the 2026-27 season.
The trade has its risks with the protections and Bogdanovic's salary, however, it could be extremely rewarding for both sides in the end. Atlanta gets a major upgrade to the starting lineup, while the Nets get exactly what they're looking for in exchange for Johnson.
