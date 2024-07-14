NBA Cup: East Group A Including Brooklyn Nets is Toughest in Conference
The Emirates NBA Cup -- formerly the In-Season Tournament -- had its six groups drawn for the 2024-25 NBA season. The Brooklyn Nets got quite a difficult draw in the Eastern Conference, landing in Group 1.
The Nets' will be accompanied by the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets in Group 1. Evidently, three of those teams have the potential to finish in the top five seeds in the Eastern Conference.
The Knicks added Mikal Bridges, losing Isaiah Hartenstein, this offseason. They added to an incredible core that will see them reach the top of the Eastern Conference in the following seasons as they should be able to retain their core for quite a while.
The 76ers got quite better, too, adding superstar Paul George in free agency. There are concerns to the team's ability to stay healthy -- though that impacts playoffs much more than the NBA Cup, which takes place to begin the season. The big three of George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid will be difficult for any team to face early in the season.
Then there's the Magic -- a young, rising team down south. They've got a core around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The two young stars will continue to improve along with the team around them, which is understanding how to build around their cornerstone players.
Playing the Hornets in the tournament feels like a freebie, but the Nets are entering rebuild mode. The Hornets have been down and they've been trying to stockpile young talent for years. The Nets are just now entering that territory.
So, three of the teams could legitimately be contenders or close to next season, with the only easy game being the Hornets, though the Nets could struggle with their new-look roster.
For a team like Brooklyn, entering rebuild mode, a tournament like the NBA Cup is going to be hard. But insert any Eastern Conference team aside from the Boston Celtics and this is a tough draw.
