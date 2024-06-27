NBA Draft: Five Second Round Trade Targets for the Brooklyn Nets
After orchestrating two splash trades on the eve of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets stayed relatively quiet during the event at Barclays Center. This decision proved to be great, as many intriguing prospects, including one Brooklyn has had rumored interest in for weeks, remain on the board. Let's evaluate five high-value players worth targeting in tonight's second round:
Tyler Smith
Smith was rumored to be a target for the Nets back on June 13, when Brooklyn was flirting with the idea of trading for one of the New York Knicks' two first rounders for the right to draft the 19-year-old. Obviously the Nets struck a different deal with New York, but Smith falling to the second round will allow Brooklyn to strike for a far lower price. With Nic Claxton returning to the Nets, Smith's 6-foot-11 frame and shooting ability would be a perfect addition to the front court.
Tyler Kolek
Kolek is an odd one, because he certainly did not fall to the second round based off his talent. The Marquette star is already 23 years old, giving Brooklyn a slow start on his development. Despite the age, Kolek boasts elite level playmaking skills that would compliment Cam Thomas' scoring ability. If he can be snagged towards the mid-to-late stage of the second round, Kolek is definitely someone the Nets should have their eye on.
Johnny Furphy
Furphy is an extremely versatile forward, something Brooklyn is now lacking with Miles Bridges in New York. The 19-year-old out of Kansas already possesses an NBA-level stroke with extremely fluid shot mechanics. Furphy would flourish as either a jumbo-sized two guard or spot-up forward, giving the Nets a reliable shot-maker from essentially anywhere on the court. Unlike Kolek, Furphy will not fall much further, forcing Brooklyn to strike early in the second round if the Kansas product is their guy.
Kyle Fillipowski
If the Nets end up dealing Day'Ron Sharpe to the Memphis Grizzlies as rumored, Fillipowski would be a perfect replacement. Originally thought to land somewhere in the lottery, the seven-footer from Duke is more of a complimentary piece than bonafide superstar. Fillipowski is a stretch pick-and-pop big who could play the four next to an inside-dominant center. Good thing Claxton is now under contract for the next four years. Like Furphy, Fillipowski will likely be taken early in the second round, but still brings great value as a day two pick.
Justin Edwards
Edwards would supply the Nets with the same versatility as Furphy with a weaker offensive game. At 6-foot-7, he does possess the ability to get hot from deep, but is a much more rounded talent than Furphy. He has extremely active hands on defense and uses his length to his benefit while playing the passing lanes. Edwards is definitely the rawest talent on this list, but under head coach Jordi Fernandez, he will have the ability to shore up some of his offensive deficiencies in the early stages of Brooklyn's rebuild.
