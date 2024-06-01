NBA Free Agency: Wizards' Tyus Jones to Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets are in need of some ball handling help this offseason.
That's why Bleacher Report suggests that they could look to sign Washington Wizards free agent guard Tyus Jones this summer.
"The Nets have a vast number of wings, yet they have only Dennis Schröder and Ben Simmons as their main ball-handlers. Simmons has averaged only 19 total games over the past three seasons because of back issues, while Schröder is on an expiring deal," Bleacher Report writes.
"Signing Jones to a multi-year contract would bring some stability to the position. The 28-year-old is coming off the best season of his career as a starter with the Washington Wizards, averaging 12.0 points, 7.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from three."
Jones may not be the best free agent on the market, but given the Nets' direction, he could be a sound fit.
In 2022, Jones signed a two-year, $29 million contract, and he'll likely look to command a little more money in this current go-around. The Nets have money to be able to pay him slightly more, and that could create a nice partnership in the backcourt between him and Mikal Bridges.
NBA free agency begins on June 30, and players can officially sign on July 6.
