NBA Mock Trade: Brooklyn Nets Deal Veterans to Orlando Magic
The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic are two teams with pieces each organization could want. The Nets, amid a rebuild, still have plenty of veteran talent that playoff teams desire. The Magic, on the other hand, are 10-7 with hopes of returning to the playoffs after a promising 2023-24 season.
Orlando signed guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason in hopes of adding veteran talent to elevate the young core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and others, but Caldwell-Pope has been underperforming thus far. Brooklyn can give Orlando even more firepower.
Magic receive: Dennis Schroder, 2025 second-round pick (unprotected), 2026 second-round pick (unprotected)
Nets receive: Cole Anthony, 2026 first-round pick (lottery protected)
Schroder has been one of the best role players in the NBA this season, averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 1.3 steals on 44.9% shooting from the field. The Magic could use him as a floor general, while also elevating the offense amid Caldwell-Pope's struggles from three. Schroder is shooting 41.4% from outside the arc.
Conversely, Cole Anthony hasn't been at his best thus far but hasn't received much playing time. He went from averaging 22.4 minutes per game last season to just 9.2 this year. A change of scenery might be in order.
Anthony is just 24 years old with the potential to be great. Not too long ago, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in his sophomore season.
Anthony would especially perform well under the development of Jordi Fernandez. Pairing him with young star Cam Thomas would create one of the more exciting backcourts in the NBA.
