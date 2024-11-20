NBA Mock Trade: Nets Help Thunder Reunite with Talented Guard
Through a handful of games, it seems the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets both have issues they could help each other with.
On Brooklyn’s end, they’re already off to a respectable 6-9 start, an impressive effort on their end, but likely not good enough to land some of the coveted top 2025 NBA Draft picks.
OKC’s offense hasn’t packed the same punch as last season, falling from No. 3 last season to No. 12 this year, somewhat due to its lack of a true bench play-maker and its stagnancy in generating non-Shai Gilgeous-Alexnader offense.
A deal for Dennis Schroder, who’s averaging 17.8 points and 6.5 assists on the year, could be beneficial to both sides. Here’s what a deal could look like between the two teams:
OKC Thunder get: Dennis Schroder
Brooklyn Nets get: Kenrich Williams, 2029 Nuggets FRP, 2025 Hawks SRP, 2026 Thunder SRP
In this deal, the Thunder add their former Sixth Man of the Year runner up, who’s proven to be successful alongside SGA already, able to run point or moonlight as a ranged scorer. His contract is an easy one to manage, and comes off the books in the offseason.
On Brooklyn’s end, they bolster their future by getting worse in the short-term, and add a talented defensive forward on a cheap contract in Kenrich Williams, as well as a three future NBA Draft selections to their arsenal.
While the loss of Williams hurts OKC’s front court some, it’s largely relying on Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein to carry the load, and the emergence of Ousmane Dieng and Dillon Jones as potential plays lessens the blow, some.
If this deal doesn't sit well with Brooklyn, OKC has a bevy of up-and-coming players it could part with in order to add win-now talent.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.