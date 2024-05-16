NBA Mock Trade: Nets Acquire Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert Returns
What a return it would be for Caris LeVert to come back to the team that traded for him on his draft night in 2016. Although LeVert's season came to an end on Wednesday at the hands of the Boston Celtics in Game 5, he was one of the most productive players coming off the bench in the league. The former Net averaged 14 points per game, five assists and four rebounds for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Back when he was in Brooklyn, LeVert showcased his scoring upside regularly, including a 51-point outing. That would be of extreme value off the bench once again for the Nets as they look to build up a competitive roster.
Before Game 5 of the Cavaliers taking on the Boston Celics, Brian Windhorst reported that the Nets are one of the teams with their offers ready for the Cavaliers if Donovan Mitchell does not extend his contract soon. A possible mock trade between the two team could involve LeVert, Mikal Bridges, Ben Simmons and the first-round picks the Nets have from the Kevin Durant-Phoenix Suns trade.
Brooklyn's playoff aspirations for the 2023-24 season would rise if a trade of that sort goes down. The tempo of the cross-borough rivalry matchup with the New York Knick would completely shift. Brooklyn has failed to beat the New York in all four of their games this past season.
