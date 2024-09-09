NBA Mock Trade: Nets Acquire Young Scorer
The Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets are trending in opposite directions right now. The Nets, having just traded Mikal Bridges for a slew of draft picks, are starting from scratch and rebuilding from the ground up. The Rockets, on the other hand, are developing a potential playoff team, and hope to get back there this season.
While Houston recently gave Brooklyn its draft pick back after the Nets lost it in the James Harden trade, these two teams may not be done making moves with one another. Both organizations possess players that could be of value given each team's current situation.
The Rockets have a young scorer, Cam Whitmore, who played just 18.7 minutes per game last season. Given Houston's playoff hopes, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka may slim down the rotation and cut Whitmore's opportunities. This could warrant Whitmore wanting out or Houston simply looking to get better value for the 2023 first-round pick.
Over in Brooklyn, Dorian Finney-Smith has been rumored and expected to be traded ever since the Bridges was moved back in June. Even at 31 years old, he's proven that he can be a valuable defender, being able to guard one through five, while giving efficient shooting in his offensive role.
With the Rockets looking to add shooting to fix their offensive struggles, and the Nets open to adding another young player to their rebuild, these two teams would be perfect trade partners once again.
Nets receive: Cam Whitmore, Jock Landale
Rockets receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, 2027 first-round pick (via NYK)
In a deal that pushes each team farther into its desired direction, the Nets get one of the league's hidden gems in Whitmore. The former Villanova Wildcat averaged 12.3 points and shot 45.4% from the field and 35.9% from deep in his rookie season. Given his ability to score at a high volume, Whitmore would no doubt be one of the key pieces behind Cam Thomas in Brooklyn's rebuild.
On the flip side, Houston receives one of the league's best 3&D players in Finney-Smith, and immediately improves its defending and shooting. As mentioned earlier, Finney-Smith can play any offensive role while being able to guard one through five, which means Udoka can plug him in at any wing position.
The only caveat for the Nets would be that they have to give up a first-round pick, considering Whitmore and Finney-Smith's opposite ages. However, the Rockets are taking a risk by giving up their 20-year-old first-round pick, so it evens out.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.