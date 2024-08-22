NBA Mock Trade: Nets get Kings' Draft Capital for Veteran Forward
The Brooklyn Nets, while a rebuilding team, can get even more value for the future, as they still have tradeable pieces. Dorian Finney-Smith is a solid three-and-D forward, expected to be traded before the start of the season.
The 31-year-old has had a limited role throughout his eight-year career, but has taken full advantage of the opportunity after going undrafted in 2016. Finney-Smith averaged 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds, but more importantly has shown that he can guard one through five on any given night.
Finney-Smith was acquired by the Nets during the 2022-23 season, when Brooklyn traded away Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Now that the Nets are starting over, teams are interested in some of Brooklyn's veterans, including the former Florida Gator.
One team looking to add depth to get farther into postseason contention is the Sacramento Kings. After cashing in on star forward DeMar DeRozan, the Kings have a legitimate case to make some noise in the loaded Western Conference.
Sacramento was slightly above average on both sides of the ball last season, ranking 13th in offensive rating and 14th in defensive rating. If they want to get out of the Play-In Tournament as they failed to last season, they'll need veteran depth. Finney-Smith would make an excellent piece, and the Kings have the assets to make a trade.
Kings receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, 2025 second-round pick
Nets receive: Trey Lyles, 2026 first-round pick (top-10 protected)
Trey Lyles has had some solid seasons with the Kings, however he isn't quite the veteran forward Finney-Smith is. While he's a decent defender, Finney-Smith has that definitive role that Sacramento needs outside of their stars. Brooklyn would definitely be able to get a first-round pick out of Finney-Smith, with a protection considering he's on the other side of 30.
