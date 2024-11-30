NBA Mock Trade: Nets Deal Veterans to West Contender
The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have been linked for some time. Brooklyn is a team that has an abundance of veterans to trade for young players and draft capital, while the Lakers need experienced talent to make a push for a championship in LeBron James' final years.
Dorian Finney-Smith has been linked to Los Angeles for months, and the team has remained diligent in staying in the conversation for the veteran wing. The Nets reportedly lowered their asking price for Finney-Smith, cutting it to a first-round pick.
The Lakers would not be able to send over a pick alone in exchange for Finney-Smith as they are over the first apron. Salaries would need to match, which is where another Nets veteran comes into the mix to bring back an even bigger haul.
Lakers receive: Dennis Schroder, Dorian Finney-Smith
Nets receive: D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2029 first-round pick (unprotected), 2031 first-round pick (unprotected), 2025 second-round pick (unprotected via LAC), 2025 second-round pick (unprotected)
The Nets would have to take on Russell's contract to even out salaries, but in exchange for two elite role players, Brooklyn gets multiple unprotected first-round picks along with two young players to develop. Christie and Hood-Schifino would get more of an opportunity in Jordi Fernandez's system, receiving proper development on a rebuilding team rather than a contender.
This would be a major risk for the Lakers, who would be trading two first-round picks that could end up being high with an uncertain future. However, it's a trade that a contending team has to make, as Los Angeles is trying to take advantage of the few years James has left in the NBA, as well as Anthony Davis before his contract expires.
The only caveat is that Christie can't be traded until Dec. 15 because of his new contract. If the deal is to get done, both teams will have to wait a few weeks before it's official.
Right now, Los Angeles is 11-8, sitting as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. With this trade, the team can elevate into a solidified playoff spot and put together a championship run, while the Nets focus on the future. If the young players don't develop, Brooklyn has the first-round picks as insurance.
