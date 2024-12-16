Mock Trade: Nets Send Cameron Johnson to Struggling West Team
The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings have been linked in trade rumors regarding forward Cameron Johnson. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Sacramento was interested in Johnson as well as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Kings have inquired about Johnson, dangling guard Kevin Huerter in various talks in an attempt at an upgrade. Both sides can certainly get a deal done as the two organizations look to head in different directions.
Kings receive: Cameron Johnson, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick
Nets receive: Kevin Huerter, 2026 first-round pick (top-five protected)
The trade gives the Kings the veteran forward they so desperately need to replace Huerter with. Huerter is clearly not fit for Sacramento, as the Kings are dangling him in trade talks. Johnson is averaging 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds on 48.4% shooting from the field and 43.1% from three. He's been one of the best role players in the league and can guard one through five.
Huerter is more of a salary filler, as he's been averaging just 9.9 points on 31.1% shooting from three. The Kings are essentially swapping him for a better 3&D option with a little more versatility on both ends.
Sacramento recently signed DeMar DeRozan, so the organization is clearly focused on pushing for a playoff run with the former All-Star joining Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. Therefore, the Kings can spare a first-round pick, especially if it's protected.
Brooklyn adds a first-round pick to its stash of draft capital, which is what the Nets believed Johnson was worth according. Per Sidery, the Nets are looking for two things in exchange for their veterans: first-round draft capital and expiring contracts if a player is given back. While Huerter's contract doesn't expire this season, it isn't a long-term deal as he'll enter free agency in 2026.
