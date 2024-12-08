NBA Mock Trade: Nets Send Top Veteran to Golden State Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are in a position to get a haul of young players in return for their veterans. Dorian Finney-Smith, Dennis Schroder, and Cameron Johnson are all expected to be moved before the trade deadline. Contending teams are expected to line up with offers.
The Golden State Warriors are a team expected to be in talks with Brooklyn before the trade deadline. The Warriors are 13-9, holding the fifth seed in the Western Conference. They're looking to stay competitive in the final years of Stephen Curry's career. Lucky for Golden State, the Nets have players that fit its system.
Warriors receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Trendon Watford, 2027 first-round pick (unprotected via NYK), 2025 second-round (unprotected)
Nets receive: Jonathan Kuminga, De'Anthony Melton
The Nets would move one of their veterans for a young player with star potential. Kuminga has struggled to score with good efficiency this season, but this trade gives him a fresh start and more opportunities. This would ensure the Warriors get a return for a player entering restricted free agency in 2025.
The Warriors would be getting one of the better three-and-D options in the league in Finney-Smith. Being able to guard one through five is crucial in today's offense-driven league, and that combined with his playoff experience is valuable for a team like Golden State.
Watford is another solid player who could contribute with Melton out for the season. On top of that, the Warriors get insurance with what would likely be a late first-round pick from the New York Knicks.
The trade wouldn't be able to go through until December 15 due to Melton and Watford having signed new contracts this summer. However, this deal would be a win-win for two teams heading in opposite direction.
