NBA Power Rankings: Nets Beginning to Slide
The Brooklyn Nets have fallen below .500 and the novelty from their surprising start is beginning to wear off.
While the Nets were competitive earlier in the month against top contending teams like the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, they have not been as successful in their recent games.
That's why Law Murray of The Athletic has placed the Nets at No. 25 in his latest power rankings, six spots lower than the previous week.
"The Nets have put together a top-10 offense built around the strong 3-point shooting of shooting guard Cam Thomas, point guard Dennis Schröder, power forward Cameron Johnson and center Dorian Finney-Smith. All four players make at least 2.3 3s per game while shooting at least 38.1 percent from distance. It is easy to see how Bogdanović would fit in, as he has made at least 2.3 3s per game in each of the previous five seasons at 38.7 percent or better. In the meantime, Brooklyn’s bench lacks the same kind of reliable shooting," Murray writes.
The only teams that place lower than the Nets are the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards.
The Nets are back in action on Friday against the Sixers in their next NBA Cup game before heading out to the west coast for a three-game road trip.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.