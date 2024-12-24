NBA Power Rankings: Nets Dropping Amidst Struggles?
The Brooklyn Nets are struggling since losing Dennis Schroder in a trade to the Golden State Warriors.
The Nets are 1-2 since the trade and haven't scored more than 101 points in a game.
The struggles have led to a one-spot drop in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. The Nets are now at No. 24 instead of No. 23.
"The Nets got a win in Toronto on Thursday, but are still just 2-7 (only the Wizards have been worse statistically) since Thanksgiving," Schuhmann writes. "The Nets will play five of their next six games on the road, with two games in Milwaukee over that stretch. They’ve scored just 99.3 points per 100 possessions over three losses to the Magic, who they’ll visit on Sunday."
The teams that sit below the Nets in the power rankings are the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.
The Nets will take a few days off for Christmas before returning to the floor on Thursday to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, the San Antonio Spurs come to town for their annual visit on Friday. The Nets then head down to central Florida to take on the Orlando Magic for their fourth and final meeting of the season on Sunday.
