NBA Power Rankings: Nets Fall to Last?
The Brooklyn Nets have officially hit the reset button after the team traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
On top of that, the Nets also made a deal with the Houston Rockets to get control of their picks back in exchange for the Phoenix Suns' future draft capital.
That's why CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin has the Nets placed in dead last in his latest power rankings from across the league.
"Brooklyn has every incentive to tank for this one season as it regained control of its 2025 and 2026 first-round picks in a deal with Houston. With a boatload of cap space opening in 2025 and a war chest of draft equity to make a couple big trades into that space, this could be a short stay at the bottom if Sean Marks chooses to play it that way," Botkin writes.
Now, the Nets have no players nor reason to try and compete for a Play-In Tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, which could result in them bottoming out to the back of the standings.
This year might be a good one to try and bottom out on. With Duke star Cooper Flagg expected to be the No. 1 pick, he could be the star player the Nets have been waiting to build around.
