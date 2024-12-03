NBA Power Rankings: Nets Moving Up
The Brooklyn Nets are beginning to settle into the season after a hot start that saw them performing better than expected.
While the Nets are still outperforming expectations, there is reason to believe that the team is going to start falling back down to earth.
Even though NBA.com writer John Schuhmann moved the Nets up two spots from No. 21 to 19 in his latest power rankings, he envisions some trouble coming for Brooklyn.
"The Nets went 3-0 out West, knocking off the Warriors and Suns last week. Unfortunately, the schedule didn’t allow for them to keep on beating up on the Western Conference, and they returned home to lose two games to the Magic," Schuhmann writes. "More Eastern Conference games are coming this week, though two of the three are against two of the three East teams — the Bulls and Bucks — that the Nets have beaten. They’ll have a rest advantage against Indiana on Wednesday."
The teams that ranked below the Nets were the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.
The Nets are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Pacers at home. Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
