NBA Power Rankings: Nets See Slight Rise
The Brooklyn Nets are enjoying their well-earned break after a 10-14 start that nobody saw coming.
Many expected the Nets to be among the worst teams in the NBA, but they have found a way to stay in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference.
The Athletic's Law Murray conducted his weekly power rankings, which saw the Nets move up two spots from No. 23 to 21.
"No one expects much of anything from the Nets, and there they are representing the median of the Eastern Conference. That doesn’t make them good, mind you. No team hacks worse than the Nets, as they have the worst opponent free-throw attempt rate in the league. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging a seven-year low 4.3 rebounds per game and a career-worst 3.1 personal fouls per game," Murray writes.
The teams that rank behind the Nets are the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.
In order to move up, the Nets must continue playing at a level beyond their expectations.
The Nets are off for the next few days, but they will be back in action on Friday when the team takes on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside FedEx Forum.
