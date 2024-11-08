NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Nets After .500 Start?
The Brooklyn Nets are off to a strong start this season, surprising a few teams along the way.
Through eight games, the Nets are 4-4, which is better than how many expected them to perform.
ESPN moved the Nets up one spot in its power rankings as a result of its play over the past week from No. 26 to 25.
"For the second straight season, Cam Thomas averaged at least 30 points through his first three games. But there is ample room for his playmaking to grow. Nets coach Jordi Fernandez said as much after the Nets' loss to Detroit on Sunday. "If you're a scorer but they do certain things to you, then maybe it's a day that you score less, but you assist more," Fernandez told reporters of Thomas, who's averaging 26.6 points per night but has just 25 dimes through eight games," ESPN insider Chris Herring writes.
The only teams lower than the Nets in the power rankings are the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.
The Nets still have a ways to go in order to move up in the power rankings, but this is a nice reward for the play seen so far.
The Nets are back in action tonight against the Boston Celtics before facing the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow night.
