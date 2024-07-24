Report: Magic, Kings and Lakers are in Pursuit for Cam Johnson
Last offseason, Brooklyn Nets forward had a busy offseason suiting up Team USA at the FIBA World Cup and signing a contract extension with the Nets to stay for four more years. With three more years remaining on his contract, Brian Lewis of the New York Post has reported that several teams are pursuing Johnson after he put up 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in the 2023-24 campaign.
The teams exploring trade avenues for the Nets forward are the Orlando Magic, the Sacramento Kings, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite other teams beginning to pick it up in their pursuit for Johnson as the 2024 offseason nears a close, Johnson is focused on growing with the Nets and he has not addressed any of the recent trade rumors when speaking to the media in Las Vegas at the Summer League.
“I think we have a pretty good group in Brooklyn that we can start to grow something," Johnson said in Las Vegas. "If I’m staying in Brooklyn, then I’m all in, excited to play, and excited to grow this group.”
If Johnson does get traded to any of these three teams, they will certainly be getting back a player who has been through it all. The Lakers are in championship or bust mode right now and they haven't been to the NBA Finals since 2020. Johnson could help fulfill their championship aspirations after not reaching an NBA Finals since 2021 himself with the Phoenix Suns.
The Orlando Magic are ahead of schedule in their rebuild but can use some more experience as they gear up for another playoff appearance. As for the Kings, bringing back Malik Monk and acquiring DeMar DeRozan in free agency puts them in one of the best positions in the Western Conference. Adding Johnson will only make them more of a threat as they look to make a deep playoff run next season.
