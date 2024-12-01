NBA Trade Rumors: Nets Labeled 'Established Seller'
As we enter NBA trade season, plenty of teams will start to establish themselves as buyers or sellers. Teams selling are generally rebuilding, while buyers have assets to spare for high-end talent. The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be heavy sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Nets are an 'established seller' among Eastern Conference teams. Organizations joining them are the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.
The news comes after reports of Brooklyn making anyone available in a trade, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The Nets are open to trading anyone on their roster, but will refuse to take on long-term contracts.
The Chicago Bulls are also a team expected to be major sellers, as reports from Jake Fischer of The Stein Line suggest that the team is willing to trade center Nikola Vucevic and guard Lonzo Ball. The Washington Wizards are expected to move on from center Jonas Valanciunas, who does not fit the team's timeline at 32 years old.
The Nets should have the most teams lined up for their players out of the three franchises by far. Brooklyn's veterans have seen a major boost in production, namely Dennis Schroder and Cameron Johnson. Schroder is averaging 18.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.2 steals, while Johnson is putting up 17.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on 48.8% shooting from the field and 42.3% from three.
Dorian Finney-Smith has also garnered interest from contending teams and is expected to get traded soon. A potential odd man out is Bojan Bogdanovic, who continues to rehab from left foot surgery. The veteran sharpshooter has yet to play this season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.