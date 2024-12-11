NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Receiving Interest For Day'Ron Sharpe
The Brooklyn Nets are receiving interest from teams around the league as NBA trade season approaches. Brooklyn is expected to move its veteran pieces, but reports indicate that anyone on the roster is available for the right price.
That includes center Day'Ron Sharpe, who has interest from at least one team around the league, according to Evan Sidery of Forbes. Sharpe was dealing with hamstring issues to start the season but has returned for the Nets' last three games. He's averaging 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 14.7 minutes per game.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Sharpe has interest from the Los Angeles Lakers as well as several other teams. The Lakers have made it clear they want to target a center before the deadline, eyeing multiple players from teams around the league.
Sharpe is in the final year of his rookie deal, with Brooklyn having picked up his player option for the last two seasons. Entering restricted free agency, Sharpe is making just under $4 million this season at 23 years old.
Teams could want Sharpe due to his age and potential, but could also be hesitant to trade for him due to his contract. The team Sharpe is playing for after the deadline can match any offer he receives in free agency, but there's always a risk of losing him.
Sharpe's best season came in 2023-24 when he averaged 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in just 15.1 minutes per game. If given more of an opportunity elsewhere, the center could give better production.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.