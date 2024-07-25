Which Cam Johnson Suitor can Offer the Brooklyn Nets the Best Return?
Cam Johnson's list of suitors has grown exponentially, expanding to now five reportedly interested teams. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, and Indiana Pacers all desire the 28-year-old forward.
But who can send the Brooklyn Nets the best package?
The Lakers' interest, while it may be real, should not carry much weight. They essentially become interested in any veteran contributor who becomes available while having little value to send in return. Similarly, Toronto does not have much to offer for Johnson.
Sacramento and Orlando are two young squads on the cusp of being one of the league's top teams and could get stingy when it comes to negotiations. Of the five, Indiana appears to be the best potential trade partner. A Cinderella run to the Eastern Conference Finals this past year displayed the amount of young talent they truly have, all of which would look great in a Nets uniform.
Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin both re-upped this offseason, leaving a murky future for last year's eighth overall selection Jarace Walker. Would Indiana move Walker after just one season for Johnson? Highly unlikely, but it would be a mastermind move from general manager Sean Marks if he could pry the former Houston star from the Pacers.
If Indiana becomes Brooklyn's desired trade partner, T.J. McConnell should be the primary focus. The Nets are thin at the guard spot already, and McConnell has been a scrappy difference-maker his entire career. He is 32 years old, which does not jive with Brooklyn's current timeline all that well, but could stabilize the starting point guard position for a year or two.
The benefit the Nets have is that many of their pieces are going to experience inflated numbers due to their complete overhaul, building players' trade value above what they may actually be worth. Allowing McConnell to have free rein for one to two seasons before capitalizing on his manufactured improvement could result in even more value in return than was possible with Johnson.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.