Nets Add Former Wichita State Phenom Ahead of Training Camp
Just 28 days out from their preseason opener against the LA Clippers, the Brooklyn Nets continue to make moves in hopes of a better future.
Per Evan Barnes of Newsday Sports, the franchise has added former Wichita State star Tyson Etienne. Barens reported that Tyson will likely be brought in on an Exhibit 10 deal, and to "expect a few more signings of similar nature."
Etienne was one of college basketball's most underrated performers in his final season with the Shockers, carrying averages of 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 35.9% shooting.
He spent his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks, where he played alongside newly-acquired Long Island Net Tyrese Martin. With the Skyhawks, Etienne appeared in 21 games tallying 9.9 points, 2.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. His efficiency increased from his college days as he bumped his shooting percentage up to 44.4%.
A long-shot to make the final 15-man roster, Etienne will likely become a member forthe Nets G League affiliate with hopes of one day becoming a solid contributor.
Barnes' closing sentiment points to Brooklyn continuing to find potential gems like Etienne while simultaneously improving Long Island's roster. Already two players over the allowed 15 on their active roster, many of the Nets' signings prior to training camp will likely find themselves in the G League alongside Etienne and Martin.
Brooklyn's preseason opener is slated for Oct. 8 against the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. EST.
