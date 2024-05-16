Nets Announce Retirement of Vince Carter's No. 15
An NBA legend will soon have his jersey number hanging in the rafters at the Barclays Center.
On May 15, the Brooklyn Nets announced they will be retiring Vince Carter's No. 15 next season.
Carter, the soon-to-be hall-of-famer and 22-year league veteran, spent four-and-a-half seasons with the then-New Jersey Nets. Alongside Jason Kidd, who appears in the video announcement of Carter's jersey retirement, the two served as one of the NBA's most electrifying duos of the mid 2000s.
He averaged 23.6 points per game with the Nets, achieving the franchise's single-season record for points in a season. During the 2006-07 campaign, Carter scored a whopping 2,070 points, good enough for fourth overall that season. Only Kobe Bryant (2,430), LeBron James (2,132) and Gilbert Arenas (2,105) recorded more. This propelled him to third on the Nets' all-time scoring list.
Come next season, Carter will become just the seventh Net to have their jersey number retired. He joins Kidd, Julius Erving, Buck Williams, John Williamson, Bill Melchionni and Drazen Petrovic.
Just four years removed from his retirement, the high-flying guard is the sole player in NBA history to play through four decades.
