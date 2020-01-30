Nets Beat Pistons Behind Dinwiddie's 28

In a much-needed win in what’s been a long month for the Nets, Brooklyn tops the Pistons 125-115 for the second time in five days. Tonight was undoubtedly one of the most impressive offensive outings this season for the Nets and that played a big role in how they were able to come out with the win.

First and foremost Brooklyn was clicking on all cylinders with scoring. The Basket seemed to be a bit bigger as they shot 50.6% from the field and 38.5% from behind the arc, both higher than their season averages. Also the Nets scoring 125 points is something that they’ve only done four other times this season, and the last time was on December 4 against the Atlanta Hawks when they put up 130.

Although Brooklyn is only 4-10 in January they’ve actually been on a scoring rampage. This game makes it six times this month that they’ve scored 110 points or more. The Nets average 109.4 PPG.

In this matchup however there wasn’t a defensive drop off, at least in the second half, which was big for them.

“We got more stops. Obviously this was one of our more potent offensive games,” said Spencer Dinwiddie. “Typically we obviously don’t score 125 so our defense was pretty poor in the first two quarters [but] we got enough stops though in the end.”

Dinwiddie was spot on because at the end of the third quarter, although it seemed like Brooklyn was headed towards the winning column the whole game, they still were only up 99-93.

In that fourth quarter though the Nets finally got some separation, reaching their biggest lead of the game going up 115-100. From wire-to-wire this was a collective effort but Dinwiddie went off in the fourth quarter, leading both teams with 10 points, being the only player to score in double digits.

Dinwiddie led the way for the Nets with 28 points and six assists off the bench. Reggie Jackson led the way for the Pistons with 23 points and five assists off the bench.