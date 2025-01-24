Nets' Ben Simmons on Time With 76ers: 'I Didn't Appreciate the Fans Enough'
Ben Simmons' NBA journey has been one full of elite moments and troves of criticism.
After a fateful playoff matchup against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 postseason where Simmons opted to pass up a wide-open layup, his relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers was never the same.
Nagging injuries, lackluster play and tensions between he and the 76ers fanbase are often cited as the reasons behind the termination of his Philadelphia tenure.
Simmons joined "The Young Man and the Three" podcast on Thursday where he made a surprising admission regarding that same 76ers fanbase.
"I didn't appreciate the fans enough. The fans of Philadelphia are incredible," he said. "You always want to play for a team that has a good fanbase, whether they're booing or whatever. You just want fans to care. You want the arena packed."
The 28-year-old was infamously shipped to the Brooklyn Nets after the big three of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving was deemed a failure.
"So just having that experience in Philadelphia was amazing. I'm so grateful to have played there and gotten to experience the city of Philly and know what it feels like to play for a team like Philly and play on a winning team," Simmons continued. "Winning in Philly is different. There's no place like it."
While the nightly averages have dipped since arriving in Brooklyn, the three-time All-Star seems to have rediscovered his love for the game.
In 30 appearances throughout the 2024-25 campaign, Simmons has posted 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.
A vital part of rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez's up-tempo scheme, the Nets have shut down any rumors regarding Simmons being moved almost as quickly as they appear.
Things didn't work out for the former-first overall selection from the 2016 NBA Draft in Philly, but Simmons may have found a long-term home in Brooklyn.
The five-year, $177 million deal he signed with the 76ers is set to expire at the conclusion of this season, but it seems likely that Simmons will be brought back albeit on a significantly cheaper deal.
The Nets take on the Miami Heat this Saturday at 6 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.