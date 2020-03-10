Nets Insider
DeAndre Jordan calls reports that star players voted Kenny Atkinson out 'bull----'

Rick Laughland

DeAndre Jordan didn't mince words when asked about the decision for the Nets and Kenny Atkinson to part ways. Many pointed the finger mainly in Kyrie Irving's direction and potentially Kevin Durant, but Jordan vehemently denied that the new nucleus of the team called for the coach of three-plus years to be removed. 

"Yeah, I'm close to Kyrie, but Wilson [Chandler] is a new player, Garrett Temple's a new player," Jordan said Sunday. "We're all new players, so if you're going to say new players, put it on all eight of the new players.

"I think whatever you're saying, and whatever the reports are, are bulls---."

There you have it Nets fans. According to the team's big man, there was not a concerted effort by the new stars players to drive Atkinson out of town, but speculation will run rampant the rest of this year and into the offseason. 

Jordan was relegated largely to backup duties under Atkinson and magically he was reinserted into the starting lineup during Sunday's win over the Bulls. Jacque Vaughn, the Nets interim coach, shuffled the starting five and it's clear there was a disconnect between Atkinson, Sean Marks, the players and ownership on what rotations to play and which players were most deserving of the lion's share of the minutes. 

"I found out from [Vaughn]," Jordan, who had 11 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks, said of getting the start. "It was just a personnel thing, just the rhythm with certain guys. ... It's never player versus player -- it's for the betterment of the team."

Nets Knock Off Bulls 110-107 Despite Late-Game Push

No Atkinson, no problem as Nets beat Bulls at Home

Eric Webb

Kenny Atkinson reportedly had fallout with Spencer Dinwiddie and contingent of Nets' locker room

BROOKLYN NETS AND KENNY ATKINSON MUTUALLY AGREE TO PART WAYS.

Rick Laughland

Nets Blowout Spurs 139-120 In a Much-Coveted Home Victory

Caris Levert's triple-double leads Nets past Spurs 139-120

Eric Webb

Nets Mutually Parting Ways With Head Coach Kenny Atkinson

Jacque Vaughn will take over in the interim for the rest of the season.

Rob Lep

Julius Erving Honored At First Nets Game At Barclays Center

Dr. J was in the house for his first-ever Nets game at Barclays Center. Erving won two ABA titles and three ABA MVPs during his time with the New York Nets (1974-76).

Rob Lep

Grizzlies Rout Nets 118-79 On Home Court For Second-Largest Home Loss in Franchise History

Eric Webb

Caris LeVert answers Boston's 'Where is Kyrie' chants with heroic 51-point performance

The Nets small forward enjoyed a career night in a stunning comeback win.

Rick Laughland

Nets End Losing Streak At Four Behind Levert's Career High 51 Points

Levert erupts for 51 to take down 3rd seed Celtics

Eric Webb

Kevin Durant could make his return from injury at 2020 Olympics before making Nets' debut

The injured forward might be ready in time for Tokyo.

Rick Laughland

Kyrie Irving undergoes successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery

Nets floor general is expected to be ready for 2020-2021 season.

Rick Laughland