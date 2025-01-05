Nets Blame 'Compounding Mistakes' for Blowout Loss to 76ers
Former Princeton standout Tosan Evbuomwan has only been a member of the Brooklyn Nets' active roster for five days, but that didn't prevent the 23-year-old from showing accountability following last night's blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
In an article from Bridget Reilly of the New York Post, Evbuomwan revealed the reasoning behind Brooklyn's struggles.
“There were just stretches in the game where I think it was a little sloppy,” he said. “We were kind of compounding mistakes. So, being able to recognize after the first or second one, regroup, refocus and keep pushing.”
The miscues Evbuomwan pointed to mirrored the critiques from Head Coach Jordi Fernandez, who also attributed the falter to "mistakes."
“We compiled a lot of mistakes,” Fernandez said. “I told the guys, I think a mistake is always okay because you always have a chance to get it back. But, it’s always hard when you make a mistake, you’re thinking about the mistake, and you’re making another one. I think that it’s not just the same player, but three mistakes in a row, compiling those mistakes, is when runs happen."
Offensive carelessness dug the Nets into an early hole, one they'd ultimately be unable to climb out of.
The hosts turned the ball over 22 times, resulting in 32 points for Philadelphia, 13 of which came in transition.
"I thought the guys fought, but the purpose and focus and the compiling of those mistakes, that’s what we have to be better at. Move on, be better the next one," Fernandez continued.
Brooklyn gets a quick turnaround, taking on the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night in hopes of correcting the myriad of "mistakes."
