Nets Blowout Spurs 139-120 In a Much-Coveted Home Victory

Eric Webb

In a wire-to-wire win the Nets knock off the Spurs 139-120 at Barclays Center on Friday night. It was Brooklyn’s first home win in nearly a month when they beat the Raptors on February 12.

This win was a collective effort that showed some promise as the Nets make this playoff seeding push. They hit highs in many different categories.

With scoring they shot 53.1% FG, 41.7% 3FG. They also scored 62 points in the paint. On the boards, they grabbed 63 rebounds. They’ve only had 60+ rebounds four other times this season. Lastly, when moving the ball, they had 32 assists. When you look at the box score it’s no surprise that the wealth was shared last night.

The Nets had eight players score in double digits, led by Caris Levert who had a triple-double with 27 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds. DeAndre Jordan also had a double-double off of the bench with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Another thing that can’t be overlooked is the bench production in this one. Brooklyn’s bench outscored the Spurs’ bench 58-43. The Nets are ranked 19th in the league in bench scoring, averaging 35.4 PPG.

“The energy was right. Mindset of everyone was right all game,” said Taurean Prince who came off of the bench for the first time in 62 games this season. “[We] played together, took advantage of what the defense gave us and did what we want to do every single game, and that’s win.”

Eric Webb