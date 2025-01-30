Nets' Blowout Victory Over Hornets a 'Much Needed Reward'
The Brooklyn Nets' January finale couldn't have gone any better.
They ended a seven-game losing streak, earning a win for the first time in over two weeks.
Their 104-83 victory over the Charlotte Hornets was just the second double-digit success since late November and the largest margin of victory since February of last year.
2025 has been difficult for the Nets, but last night's matchup was important for several reasons.
Ben Simmons, who returned from a five-game absence and notched 10 points and six assists, explained why.
“Much-needed reward. These guys are in the gym every day working, so it was well deserved. The guys played hard,” he said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “I think it was just the mindset of being consistent for all four quarters. Defensively, offensively, sticking with it.”
However, Simmons wasn't the only player Brooklyn welcomed back to the lineup.
Trendon Watford hadn't suited up since Dec. 16's blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, yet provided a high-impact off the Nets bench in the rout.
"I’m just glad to be back out there with the guys, back playing basketball,” he said. “Missing 21 games, I’ve been missing it ever since I left the game in Cleveland. It was great to be back, and now I’m just glad I can keep going and put this hamstring behind me.”
Unfortunately, the Nets couldn't escape Charlotte without any injury issues. While Simmons and Watford returned, Brooklyn lost Day'Ron Sharpe in the process.
The backup big man left the contest due to hamstring tightness after recording five points and six rebounds. Sharpe had dealt with a similar injury that sidelined him for a month-and-a-half at the start of the 2024-25 campaign.
“He told me that he felt his hamstring. And obviously we want to be cautious because we’re down bodies, and that’s the last thing we need is to lose another one,” Jordi Fernandez said. “So we’ll assess him and we’ll see. But we hope that it’s minor.”
Having finally ended the seven-game losing streak, the Nets shift focus to a back-to-back home-and-home series with the Houston Rockets.
Brooklyn will travel to Houston on Saturday and return to the Barclays Center for the rematch on Tuesday.
