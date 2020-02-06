Nets Blowout Warriors 129-88 To Win 5 Of Last 7

If there has been one win out of the 23 that the Nets have this season where they can look at as a template for how they should play, it should be this one against the Warriors tonight, where they came out on top 129-88 at the Barclays Center. This was the first matchup of the season for these two and quite frankly it wasn’t competitive.

From opening tip until the final buzzer the Nets never took their foot off of the gas leading the entire way, and even having a 44-point lead at one point. The way they did it though was impressive.

Brooklyn shot an impressive 51% from the field, and 41.2% from behind the arc.

“[It was] just one of those nights where I think everybody shot pretty well,” said Joe Harris. “We just happened to have good rhythm, played with a lot of confidence.”

In yet another game the Nets moved the ball well, which they’ve been excelling at as of late. For the fifth game in a row, they had 25+ assists. Tonight they had 29.

Fortunately for Brooklyn this productivity didn’t drop off when the starters were resting either. The Nets bench accounted for nearly half of both the points and the assists.

Offensively the Nets also dominated in two areas that they usually dominate in, but it was good to see since they’ve been inconsistent in these categories as of late. Rebounds and points in the paint. Brooklyn flat out dominated on the boards, outrebounding Golden State 65-34. This included being relentless on the offensive boards, grabbing twice as many 14-7. In the paint the Nets outscored the Warriors 68-38.

Defensively Brooklyn got it done on that side of the floor as well, holding Golden State to just 88 points. They average 106.2 PPG this season.

For the Warriors only three players scored in double digits. D’Angelo Russell led the way with 17 points. However he had an off night going just 7-20 from the field and 0-8 from three-point range.

For the Nets six players scored in double digits, including three off of the bench. Caris Levert led the way again with 23 points, eight assists and 4 rebounds.

As this stretch of seven games against teams below .500 concludes, the Nets finish 5-2.