Nets' Cam Johnson: 'I Think We’re Heading in the Right Direction'
While the Brooklyn Nets' preseason record may not have completely reflected it, head coach Jordi Fernandez in already having a major impact on his players.
In a recent article from Brian Lewis of the New York Post, veteran forward Cam Johnson spoke glowingly of Brooklyn's new lead man.
“Great guy. He has a great understanding of the job of coaching,” he said. “You can tell that in his short time, he’s been able to develop relationships enough to get on us and to push us, and we know he has our best interests at heart. He’s very detail-oriented, so I appreciate that. … [He] holds us to a high standard, and that accountability is something we need. I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
While he does demand nothing short of greatness, Fernandez boasts the pedigree to back up his hard-nosed coaching style. The 41-year-old is one completed academic article away from a PhD in sports psychology from the University of Barcelona.
“I think that [PhD] is big. In coaching, especially in professional sports, there’s a very big management part of it,” Johnson continued. "It’s not just about X’s and O’s. It’s not just about what you know. It’s about how you’re able to communicate with your players and relate to your players and get the best out of them. He just has a great understanding of that."
After years of chasing the perfect leader, it seems the organization's desire landed right in its lap. Despite a projected difficult season ahead, the Nets appear to have hit a home-run at the most important position.
