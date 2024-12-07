Inside The Nets

Nets' Cam Johnson on Future: 'I Want to Build This'

The veteran forward is "invested" in Brooklyn.

Kyler Fox

Dec 4, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) looks to pass the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy (12) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Amid the best statistical season of his career, there's been no shortage of trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson.

The 28-year-old is currently averaging 18.5 points per game on 48.4% shooting, both of which are the highest marks Johnson's hit since entering the league in 2019.

Despite countless publications linking him to playoff contenders through potential trades, the sharpshooter remains fully committed to Brooklyn.

Dec 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

“I want to build this,” Johnson told HoopsHype. “I really like coach Jordi [Fernandez]. I like our staff. I think we’re headed in the right direction. I can’t tell them exactly what to do and how to proceed."

After expressing his desire to stay with the franchise that traded for him in 2023's Kevin Durant swap, Johnson acknowledged the business aspect of the NBA.

"The business will do what the business does. I don’t take it personally either way. For me, I’m invested in what we have," he said. "It’s been exciting to find progress and to see the potential."

Now a quarter through the 2024-25 campaign, the Nets have far exceeded preseason expectations. Sitting at 10-13 and eighth place in the Eastern Conference, Johnson believes the current roster is primed to escape Brooklyn's losing days.

Nov 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I want to be here and get this thing really turned around and back to winning basketball. I think we have the group to do it, and I think we have the assets and pieces to do it," he continued. "Whatever they decide, no hard feelings.”

As the buzz continues surging, Johnson and company must focus on Sunday's home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 p.m. EST.

