Nets' Cam Johnson on Future: 'I Want to Build This'
Amid the best statistical season of his career, there's been no shortage of trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson.
The 28-year-old is currently averaging 18.5 points per game on 48.4% shooting, both of which are the highest marks Johnson's hit since entering the league in 2019.
Despite countless publications linking him to playoff contenders through potential trades, the sharpshooter remains fully committed to Brooklyn.
“I want to build this,” Johnson told HoopsHype. “I really like coach Jordi [Fernandez]. I like our staff. I think we’re headed in the right direction. I can’t tell them exactly what to do and how to proceed."
After expressing his desire to stay with the franchise that traded for him in 2023's Kevin Durant swap, Johnson acknowledged the business aspect of the NBA.
"The business will do what the business does. I don’t take it personally either way. For me, I’m invested in what we have," he said. "It’s been exciting to find progress and to see the potential."
Now a quarter through the 2024-25 campaign, the Nets have far exceeded preseason expectations. Sitting at 10-13 and eighth place in the Eastern Conference, Johnson believes the current roster is primed to escape Brooklyn's losing days.
"I want to be here and get this thing really turned around and back to winning basketball. I think we have the group to do it, and I think we have the assets and pieces to do it," he continued. "Whatever they decide, no hard feelings.”
As the buzz continues surging, Johnson and company must focus on Sunday's home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 p.m. EST.
