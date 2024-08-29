Nets' Cam Johnson: Stash or Trade?
Much like the Brooklyn Nets' situation with Dorian Finney-Smith, 28-year-old Cam Johnson's future remains a question mark ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
Recent offseason speculation linked Johnson to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but a deal never came to fruition. Coming off of a solid first full season with the Nets which saw him average 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds on 44.6% shooting, Brooklyn should hold off on fielding any calls until the right offer presents itself.
Already equipped with a slew of first-rounders over the remainder of the current decade, adding another couple would pay dividends for the rebuilding franchise. If the Nets opt to hold on to Johnson for now and wait to move him at the deadline, general manager Sean Marks will be able to capitalize on his value.
The UNC product showed signals of a breakout after his trade to Brooklyn in 2023, but returned to his reliable role as a scorer last season. He does not present superstar capabilities, but would without doubt become a key contributor on a title-hopeful. The return just has to justify the move.
Similar to Finney-Smith. waiting is the best option here. The dust will begin to settle come February, allowing the true contenders to reveal themselves. Only then will the Nets know who the best trade partner will be for both forwards, allowing Brooklyn to maximize the value on the two sought after wings.
