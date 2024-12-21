Nets' Cam Johnson Won't 'Get Caught up in Things That We Can’t Control'
Amid an up-tick of trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, the 28-year-old broke his silence regarding the buzz to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
A five-game stretch that's played witness to Johnson averaging 24.2 points per game has further fueled the chatter, leading to a conversation with Nets' GM Sean Marks.
“We’ve communicated that: Be where your feet are. I think what the conversations have been is, ‘Hey, we’ll come to you with anything that we need to come to you with," Johnson said. "And if you have any questions, our doors are open to come talk to us.’ And that’s where it is."
His nightly average dating back to Dec. 1's loss to the Orlando Magic appears to prove that Johnson's actions have mirrored his words. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter's play has improved mightily in the absence of Cam Thomas, who's been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Nov. 25.
“I think the understanding is, don’t get caught up in things that we can’t control or things that are off the court when we have so much to worry about on the court," he concluded.
Ironically, Johnson's words align with those of The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, who reported Brooklyn doesn't currently have a definitive plan regarding its wing's future.
“The only question here is regarding whether the Nets decide to actually move him,” Vecenie wrote.. “Expect at least a first-rounder and a good prospect, if not just two first-rounders outright. Otherwise, they can just keep him.”
Regardless of what the franchise's next move may be, both sides appear to be committed to staying in the present.
